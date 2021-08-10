Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 446,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,863,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.22% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

OAS stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.10. 3,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,997. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.91.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. Research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

