Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 270.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 341,822 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of UFP Industries worth $34,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.18. 2,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.