Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $28,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE CPK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.21. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

