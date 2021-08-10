Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 10,047 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. Brunswick accounts for 2.1% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Brunswick worth $58,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

BC traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.43. 7,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,639. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

