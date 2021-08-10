Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 10,811 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.81% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $38,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. 628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

