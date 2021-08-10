Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,847 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $7,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,489 shares of company stock valued at $44,248,809. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $10.90 on Tuesday, reaching $518.57. 10,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.27.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

