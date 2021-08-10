Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,005 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Littelfuse worth $40,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,554. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $287.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.40.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,266,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $11,798,539. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.