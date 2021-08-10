Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Pool worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pool by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,168,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 398.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,484 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,077 shares of company stock valued at $20,549,684. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.86. 5,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.16. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

