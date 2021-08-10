Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 353,739 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353,739 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Core-Mark worth $31,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter worth $30,704,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth $16,780,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,448,000 after buying an additional 323,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,543,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 57,265 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.31. 5,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,199. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

