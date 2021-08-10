Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,545 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of STERIS worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,923,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 88.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STE traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.84. 31,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,093. STERIS plc has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.