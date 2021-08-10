Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $148.52. 32,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,181. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $148.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

