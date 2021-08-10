Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 9,231 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. Cogent Communications comprises approximately 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Cogent Communications worth $47,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,049 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. 4,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,098. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.70 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

