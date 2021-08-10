Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109,787 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 163,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after buying an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 261,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:KW traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. 8,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

