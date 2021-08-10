Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,703 shares during the period. The Aaron’s comprises 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.11% of The Aaron’s worth $53,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after purchasing an additional 416,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AAN traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,067. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

