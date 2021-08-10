Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,349 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of UGI worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of UGI by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UGI by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

UGI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.13. 10,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,369. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

