Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $152,907,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAP traded up $4.58 on Tuesday, hitting $209.10. 17,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.47.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

