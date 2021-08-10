Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 4.7%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.63 ($0.16). 637,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 968,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Cora Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.18 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.03 million and a PE ratio of -42.08.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

