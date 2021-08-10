Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,222 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 2.31% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 220,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 231,329 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.