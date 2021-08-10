Cortex (CTXC) Hits Market Cap of $34.73 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00055202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00872677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00109406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00154542 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,700,912 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

