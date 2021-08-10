Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 32.3% Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $33.24 million and $4.63 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00861505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00107869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041319 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,668,914 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

