CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $238,500.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $203,415.00.

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $203,490.00.

On Monday, July 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $199,110.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total value of $204,960.00.

On Monday, July 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $206,835.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $205,455.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $201,795.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $201,180.00.

CorVel stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.50. 34,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.77. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $163.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

