CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jean Macino Sells 3,155 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $500,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRVL stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,250. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.