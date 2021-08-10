Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $215.42 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $215.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $14.43 or 0.00031570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,737.32 or 1.00030823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00069760 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003224 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 277,325,831 coins and its circulating supply is 219,541,228 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

