Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $441.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $443.50. The company has a market cap of $195.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

