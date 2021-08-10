Covesting 1-Day Volume Tops $194,143.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $194,143.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00865556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00108891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00153998 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (COV) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

