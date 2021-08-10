Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Covestro in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.77 ($78.55).

ETR:1COV opened at €54.74 ($64.40) on Tuesday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

