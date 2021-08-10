CPUchain (CPU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27.00

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $92,537.12 and $27.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPUchain has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00158734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00147193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.83 or 1.00001590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.00816416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 53,656,375 coins. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain

