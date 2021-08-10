CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Position Increased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 779.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,141 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 3.67% of CRA International worth $22,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth $12,000,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CRA International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRAI traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a market cap of $683.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

