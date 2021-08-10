CRDT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $902,929.00 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One CRDT coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. CRDT has a market capitalization of $39,934.27 and approximately $902,929.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00869705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00109060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00155921 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT (CRYPTO:CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

