Credit Suisse Group (CS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) recently:

8/4/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

7/30/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/30/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/29/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2021 – Credit Suisse Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/12/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was given a new $10.15 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/14/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

CS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 3,286,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,202. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 149.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Credit Suisse Group AG alerts:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $163,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 859.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 213,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.