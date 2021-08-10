Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. 7,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,869. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

