Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00006598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.69 billion and $10.20 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,523.23 or 1.00119181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00069982 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

