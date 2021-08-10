Credits Achieves Market Cap of $8.90 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 92.9% higher against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and $395,949.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

