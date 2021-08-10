Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $17.60

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $16.80. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $631.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.