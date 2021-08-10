CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CFO Sells $3,463,000.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRSP traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.16. 1,106,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,895. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,215,000. Himension Fund bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,367,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,510,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

