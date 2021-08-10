Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Criteo worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $29,444,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $16,984,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,378,000 after purchasing an additional 320,920 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of CRTO opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.