Critical Analysis: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -162.80% -12.80% -12.11% MP Materials N/A 8.85% 5.69%

This table compares EMX Royalty and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million 46.16 -$4.48 million N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 49.19 -$21.83 million $0.22 175.86

EMX Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EMX Royalty and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $39.81, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Risk and Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 4.94, indicating that its stock price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MP Materials beats EMX Royalty on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

