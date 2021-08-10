Critical Analysis: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and TaskUs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 37.92 -$5.78 million ($0.63) -6.83 TaskUs $478.05 million 6.57 $34.53 million N/A N/A

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Versus Systems and TaskUs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.79%. TaskUs has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.29%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than TaskUs.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -387.36% -495.77% -92.51% TaskUs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TaskUs beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

