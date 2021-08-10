Critical Comparison: Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) versus Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) and Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Veritiv alerts:

This table compares Veritiv and Nine Dragons Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv 0.90% 14.72% 3.49% Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A

89.5% of Veritiv shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Veritiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritiv and Nine Dragons Paper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv $6.35 billion 0.21 $34.20 million $3.64 23.06 Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Veritiv has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Dragons Paper.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veritiv and Nine Dragons Paper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nine Dragons Paper 0 1 1 0 2.50

Veritiv currently has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.47%. Given Veritiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Veritiv is more favorable than Nine Dragons Paper.

Summary

Veritiv beats Nine Dragons Paper on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, commercial cleaning chemicals, personal protective equipment and safety supplies, wipers, can liners, soaps and sanitizers, dispensers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, and specialty products; and graphics consumables and equipment. It also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The company also offers logistics solutions. Veritiv Corporation offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to customers in manufacturing, food processing and service, fulfillment and internet retail, property management, higher education, healthcare, entertainment and hospitality, commercial printing and publishing sectors. As of December 31, 2020 the Company operated approximately 125 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp. It also distributes its products in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.