Critical Contrast: Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) versus First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Merchants and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $558.43 million 4.15 $148.60 million $2.74 15.57 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 33.81% 10.14% 1.32% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Merchants and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 4 0 3.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.43%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Merchants pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Merchants beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

