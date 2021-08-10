Critical Review: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) versus Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sharing Economy International and Donnelley Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.82%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93% Donnelley Financial Solutions 5.30% 17.63% 5.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 94.27 -$6.72 million N/A N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions $894.50 million 1.26 -$25.90 million ($0.76) -44.26

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). The CM-SS segment provides Venue, ActiveDisclosure, eBrevia, and EDGAR Online solutions to public and private companies to manage public and private transaction processes, extract data, and analyze contracts; collaborate; and tag, validate, and file SEC documents. The CM-CCM segment provides technology enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies for deal solutions and SEC compliance requirements. The IC-SS segment provides clients with the proprietary Arc Suite platform that contains a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions and services that enable storage and management of compliance and regulatory information in a self-service and central repository for accessing, assembling, editing, translating, rendering, and submitting documents to regulators. The IC-CCM segment provides clients with technology-enabled solutions for creating and filing regulatory communications and solutions for investor communications, as well as XBRL-formatted filings pursuant to the Investment Act, through the SEC EDGAR system. This segment also provides turnkey proxy services, including discovery, planning and implementation, print and mail management, solicitation, tabulation services, shareholder meeting review, and expert support. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

