CROAT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $120,628.19 and $48.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 76.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 652.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,611,436 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

