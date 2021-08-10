Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

COIHY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.21. Croda International has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $62.46.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

