CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and traded as low as $18.04. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 75,999 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAPL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. CrossAmerica Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,891 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $697.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.