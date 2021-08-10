Crown Hits Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1,943.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,618.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.28 or 0.01300518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00336135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00126879 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,756,317 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

