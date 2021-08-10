Crowns (CWS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.81 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.95 or 0.00017646 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crowns

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,862,436 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

