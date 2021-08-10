Crowny Price Reaches $0.0107 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $136,879.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00148513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,556.25 or 1.00030485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00836039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.