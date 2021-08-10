Crust Network Achieves Market Cap of $108.91 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.38 or 0.00132614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market cap of $108.91 million and $19.56 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust Network has traded up 41.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.00865461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00108970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00156501 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,803,628 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.