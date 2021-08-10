Crypterium (CRPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $642,521.00

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $11.52 million and $642,521.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00852001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00158447 BTC.

About Crypterium

CRPT is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,229,903 coins and its circulating supply is 82,232,352 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

