Crypto.com Coin Reaches Market Cap of $3.63 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $3.63 billion and $40.05 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00867224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00108972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00154873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

